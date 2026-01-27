Level Wings Falcon takes flight

The French company Level Wings have released their first EN-B, a 2.5 liner aimed at intermediate and experienced cross country pilots seeking performance as well as a degree of passive safety.

With an aspect ratio of 5.8, the Falcon is positioned in the upper end of the EN-B spectrum. Level Wings say they hope it will also appeal to pilots “wishing to step down from an EN-C category to something easier to fly, without sacrificing performance”.

“It is a perfect companion for long distance cross-country flying as well as everyday use for pilots who have SIV experience and fly at least 50 hours a year,” they say, adding: “The Falcon stands out for its intuitive piloting and remarkable handling. Brake input is progressive, precise, and low-fatigue, allowing efficient flying for hours on end.”

“Turning is instinctive, stable, and easy to adjust the diameter leading to high effectivity climbing, delivering real fun in thermals – even during very long flights.”

The Falcon uses lightweight contruction techniques to keep the weight down. The size 22 (65kg-85kg) weighs just over 4kg. It’s made from 100% Porcher Skytex 32 g and 27 g fabrics.

“The Falcon performs exceptionally well on transitions,” claim Level Wings. “When flying accelerated, it retains excellent profile solidity and very high efficiency on glide, enabling confident and effective cross-country progression.

“Efficiency is improved by having no winglets on the top surface of the glider due to it not being necessary for stability and less drag purposes while maintaining desired outcomes for passive safety during spirals and collapses.”

Level Wings was founded by speed pilot François Bon and is better known for their speed and mini wings. They also produce a parakite.

The Falcon is available in three sizes and several colour customisation options.

