Easy Rider: the Hopper parakite takes flight

Dutch parakite brand Dune Rider have launched the Hopper, an all-round parakite for coastal soaring and having fun. “The Dune Rider Hopper is our ultimate all-round parakite,” they say. It’s aimed at both newcomers to the sport offering them a “forgiving foundation” while there’s plenty to keep the progressing pilot happy.

“For the Hopper, we took the high-performance DNA of the Scraper and tuned it for effortless handling, smoothing out everything from inflation and stall behaviour to stability and feel. It is intuitive enough to build your confidence, yet dynamic enough to thrill you as your skills evolve,” say Dune Rider.

One of the reasons for the Hopper’s accessibility is more lift at slower speed and higher angles of attack while there’s enough glide to stay airborne even on the lowest dunes, say Dune Rider.

“Thanks to its optimised internal structure and enlarged cell openings, the Hopper pressurises instantly. It delivers incredibly intuitive ground handling and exceptional low-end performance. The newly designed airfoil ensures the parakite remains highly efficient, even at slower speeds,” say Dune Hopper.

“This makes staying airborne effortless, even when the lift band on the dune is marginal or uneven. Simply engage the handles to find the sweet spot and convert that lift into an easy climb.”

They say that at the core of its design is a connection to the elements. “You don’t just fly through moving air. You feel the pressure build. You sense the energy. You move as one with it. The Hopper serves as a seamless extension of your body, creating an unbroken, deeply intuitive link between pilot and sky,” they say.

The Dune Rider Hopper is available in three sizes (16, 19, 24).

dune-rider.com