Dune Rider Scraper Parakite
Gear News

Dune Rider announce ‘ultimate’ Parakite

Say Hallo to Dune Rider – a new Dutch company specialising in parakites

22 January, 2025, by Jack Sheard

A new Dutch company, Dune Rider, announced the launch of their Scraper parakite on 16 January, saying their mission is to push the boundaries of parakite performace and create “exceptional flying experiences” for advanced and skilled soarers.

The Scraper is designed by brand owner, Bryan van Ostheim, who specialises in designing big, ship-pulling kites from 25m2 to 250m2. He aimed to create a “high performance” wing to bridge gaps in the Netherlands’ low coastal dunes.

Dune Riders Scraper at play

The wing is available to pre-order in 12, 16, and 20m2 sizes and comes in one colour combination (purpler/white/black). It weighs between 3.3 and 4.2kg with flat aspect ratios from 6.2-7.0.

A wingtip steering option will “deliver extreme roll control” for expert pilots wanting that “roller coaster ride”.

Dune Rider Scraper Specs

Dune Rider say the Scraper is for expert level pilots who “crave the ultimate dune flying adventure”. They also say it offers outstanding glide, deep diving power, and fluid roll alongside precise, responsive handling.

Current delivery time is approximately 3-4 months for pre-orders made through the Dune Rider website.

dune-rider.com

