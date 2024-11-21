Flyfat have released a tandem speed wing. Like many innovations, it came into being by accident, says Flyfat’s David Gétaz. They were working on the Tayo Freestyle mini-wing and realised the 24m2 was a bit too big. “The high lift ratio profile we were using in this design makes it comfortably flyable from around 110kg. But above, it is a really fun toy, we discovered.”

He explains: “One day, Florian Renault, our brand’s main test pilot, called me to say he tried the Tayo FS with his girlfriend. ‘It’s a perfect speed flying tandem!’ they both said. So we decided to create a proper new set of lines, risers and spreaders, called it Foxtrot, and here we are, with this really nice and joyful speed flying tandem.”

Flyfat test pilot Florian Renault

The Foxtrot is designed for experienced and professional tandem and speed flying pilots who want to share the passion for speed flying with passengers. Flyfat say it offers good passive safety with an aspect ratio of 4.5. The concept behind the high lift ratio profile helps to take-off at low speed, says David. In flight, the wing flies at around 40km/h, loaded at 130kg. “So it makes a not so extreme wing, but enough to get nice sensations, for the pilot, and the passenger.”

Size 24 is for a weight of 120-180kg.

en.flyfat-shop.com