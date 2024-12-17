ITV Piper 2
Gear News

ITV Wings launch Piper 2 paramotor wing

It's designed for intermediate and above pilots

17 December, 2024, by Cross Country

French manufacturer ITV Wings have launched the Piper 2 for intermediate and expert paramotor pilots looking for a versatile wing that can be used for long distance, playing, freestyle – and for speed.

ITV say the wing has been designed to meet the expectations of the most demanding pilots. It features an extended speed range which offers increased flexibility according to flight needs. A “next generation” reflex airfoil makes it extremely resistant to collapses and the sharknose design “reinforces its strength against turbulence, ensuring a more stable and safe flight experience”.

ITV Piper 2

New risers allow the possibility of adjusting the height of the brake pulleys to suit pilot handling, while the steering system ensures high precision in turns and manoeuvres close to the ground. “It’s the perfect mix of performance and sensation,” say ITV.

ITV Piper 2 specs

The Piper 2 is available in six sizes, 65 to 180kg and two colour combos.

itv-wings.com

https://www.itv-wings.com

You may also like

Mac Para Colorado 2GT

Mac Para unveil Colorado 2 GT

Mac Para have launched a new high-performance paramotor wing. The Colorado 2 GT is aimed at experienced pilots looking for performance
Read More
BGD Luna 3

Fly Me to the Moon – BGD’s new Luna 3

BGD have released the latest version of their reflex paramotor wing for intermediate and advanced pilots
Read More
Ozone Moxie Power

Moxie Power arrives from Ozone

The paramotor version of Ozone's EN-A school wing is designed for training new paramotor pilots and can be used for free-flight training too
Read More