ITV Wings launch Piper 2 paramotor wing

French manufacturer ITV Wings have launched the Piper 2 for intermediate and expert paramotor pilots looking for a versatile wing that can be used for long distance, playing, freestyle – and for speed.

ITV say the wing has been designed to meet the expectations of the most demanding pilots. It features an extended speed range which offers increased flexibility according to flight needs. A “next generation” reflex airfoil makes it extremely resistant to collapses and the sharknose design “reinforces its strength against turbulence, ensuring a more stable and safe flight experience”.

New risers allow the possibility of adjusting the height of the brake pulleys to suit pilot handling, while the steering system ensures high precision in turns and manoeuvres close to the ground. “It’s the perfect mix of performance and sensation,” say ITV.

The Piper 2 is available in six sizes, 65 to 180kg and two colour combos.

itv-wings.com