ITV have a big birthday this year – 2021 marks 40 years in the industry! Among their anniversary releases is the Wasabi, an easy EN-B paraglider for free flight, that’s also DGAC certified for paramotoring.

It’s a 53-cell wing with an aspect ratio of 5.65, and ITV say it has great handling, agility, performance and safety and makes a great acro training wing.

It will be available in four sizes, XS, S, M and L..

