Gear News

Insta360 X3: waterproof 360 action cam

Thursday 15 September, 2022

The new Insta360 X3 action camera has just been released, replacing the One X2. It boasts a sensor that is twice the size, and can shoot 4K video in single lens mode. 

It also has a bigger, more user-friendly 2.5 inch touchscreen (which means it’s a bit thicker and has gained a few grams too – 180g compared to 150g).

Insta360 quote 70 minutes’ battery life, but the battery is removable so you can carry spares.

Photo resolution is up to 72MP, and you can shoot time-lapse video in 8K. There is also a new ‘Me’ mode, which automatically focuses on the user.

Here’s a summary of the specs and features:

The 360 X3 is available in various kits from insta360.com.*

*Affiliate link – We make a small commission if you buy through this link, at no additional cost to you.

