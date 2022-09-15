Insta360 X3: waterproof 360 action cam

The new Insta360 X3 action camera has just been released, replacing the One X2. It boasts a sensor that is twice the size, and can shoot 4K video in single lens mode.
It also has a bigger, more user-friendly 2.5 inch touchscreen (which means it’s a bit thicker and has gained a few grams too – 180g compared to 150g).
Insta360 quote 70 minutes’ battery life, but the battery is removable so you can carry spares.
Photo resolution is up to 72MP, and you can shoot time-lapse video in 8K. There is also a new ‘Me’ mode, which automatically focuses on the user.
Here’s a summary of the specs and features:
- Powerful new 1/2″ 48MP sensors
- 5.7K 360 video with Active HDR
- 72MP 360 photo
- 4K single-lens mode + 170° MaxView
- 60fps Me mode
- Invisible selfie stick for third-person views
- 8K timelapse
- FlowState stabilisation + 360 horizon lock
- Rugged + waterproof to 33ft
- Powerful AI editing suite
- 2.29″ touchscreen with tempered glass
The 360 X3 is available in various kits from insta360.com.*
