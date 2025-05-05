Insta360 launch X5 actioncam

In recent years the Insta360 has become the go-to action camera for pilots. Few launches are without someone sporting one – while the device’s unique follow-cam view has become almost the norm on social media.

Now the Shenzhen based company has unveiled a new edition – the X5, which they’re claiming is the “smartest, toughest 360º ever made”.

An update on the X4, the X5 has a sensor that’s 144% larger than its predecessor. It has a better build quality and longer battery life – Insta360 say the battery supports up to 185 minutes of recording in 5.7K, using the power-saving endurance mode. It can also fast charge from 0 to 80% in 20 minutes.

Video quality comes through the X5’s 1/1.28 inch sensor (compared to the X4’s 1/2-inch sensor) and a triple AI Chip system enabling it to shoot 8K 30fps 360° video. There is also an AI-powered low-light mode to achieve “crisp footage in challenging lighting”.

The X5 has a waterproof rating of IP68, which is equivalent to 15m underwater. Other features include a built in wind guard that silences wind interference.

It also comes with stabilisation technology for the smoothest shots and features alternative ways to hit record including voice activation – useful for when you don’t want to let go of the brakes. The mounting system is magnetic to allow for quick accessory swaps.

“Combining groundbreaking image quality, rugged durability, and AI-powered ease of use, X5 sets a new benchmark for what 360° cameras can achieve,” says the manufacturer. “Built for adventure, this is the toughest 360° camera ever.”

The basic bundle is priced at £520 / €589 / $550

insta360.com*

*Affiliate link – We make a small commission if you buy through this link, at no additional cost to you.