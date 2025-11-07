Insta360 x4 Air
Gear News

Insta360 announce X4 Air

Includes many of the features of the X5 but in a slimmed down version

7 November, 2025, by Cross Country

Insta360 have launched a lighter and cheaper alternative to the flagship Insta360 X5 for “everyday adventures”.

“The first thing you notice about X4 Air is just how light it is,” say Insta360. Weighing just 165g, (35g lighter than the x5) it’s their lightest camera yet but still packs the key features most pilots are looking for.

Insta360 x4 Air

“This little powerhouse packs in dual 1/1.8″ sensors, supports 8K30fps 360 video, and features pro features like AdaptiveTone to automatically balance brightness and colour,” say the manufacturers.

“It handles low-light scenarios better than its predecessor, X4, meaning evening walks, street markets, and night-time city shots look clean and detailed. And with Active HDR cranked up to 8K30fps, backlit sunsets and high-contrast scenes are no problem. X4 Air means you don’t need to think about settings—it just works.”

Insta360 x4 Air

Like the X5, which Insta360 launched earlier this year, the X4 Air features replaceable lenses which means you can swap out a scratched lens in seconds. It also features the “invisible selfie stick” to ensure those floating cam shots.

Other features include AI-powered editing and an all-in-one cloud service. “In short, X4 Air is for creators who want the look and feel of a flagship camera without the size, weight, or price tag. It’s playful, portable, and perfectly suited for travel, family outings, casual vlogging, or everyday adventures where convenience and quality matter equally.”

In Europe the Insta360 X4 Air starts at €399 / £359 compared with €589 / £520 for the Insta360 X5

insta360.com

