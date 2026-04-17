GoPro unveil new mission series

GoPro have announced a new series of cameras for serious and aspiring filmmakers who need the highest quality. The new Mission 1 series of cameras say GoPro are “the world’s smallest, lightest, and most rugged 8K and 4K cinema cameras”.

“They deliver category-leading resolutions, frame rates, runtimes and thermal performance for mission-critical reliability in even the most demanding environments.”

The series consists of three new models. Mission 1 Pro is the flagship and features a new, cutting-edge 50MP 1” sensor, “incredible low-light performance”, and shoots 8k quality at 60 frames per second and 4k at 120fps. As a camera it shoots 50MP RAW photo quality and it’s powered by a new, “ultra-power-efficient” GP3 processor.

The Mission 1 is the same as the flagship but doesn’t have the same higher end resolutions and frame rates as the Pro. The Mission 1 Pro ILS meanwhile is mirrorless design that features an interchangeable lens system compatible with Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lenses, opening up a limitless range of options.

GoPro Mission 1 Pro ILS

It also supports GoPro’s HyperSmooth video stabilisation, a weatherproof design and trademark GoPro durability. “The Mission 1 Pro ILS the world’s smallest, most rugged and versatile high-speed cinema camera at a fraction of the cost (and size) of comparable cameras,” say GoPro. (The pricing has not yet been announced.)

“The Mission 1 Series is the pinnacle of performance for low-cost, compact cinema cameras,” said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro’s founder and CEO. “It’s designed to go to hell and back, and that’s exactly where our customers are going to take them. The footage is going to look amazing.”

GoPro Mission 1 Pro

The new lineup marks an interesting new direction of travel for GoPro who have seen their market share reduced in recent years by competitors and mobile phones. They will be hoping serious outdoor filmmakers are the key to turning around their fortunes.

gopro.com