GoPro launch Max2 360 camera

It’s been a few years, but GoPro have finally unveiled the long-awaited successor to their original 360 Max, which first appeared in 2020. Max2 360 captures “true 8K 360 video” – “21% more resolution than the competition” – and features “Emmy® award-winning 360 technology” and easy-to-replace lenses. It also comes with the robust DNA and image stabilisation for which GoPro is famed. Quality audio is covered via six mics and “advanced wind-noise reduction”.

Also unveiled is the LIT Hero, a miniature camera reminiscent of GoPro’s discontinued no-frills Session camera. Weighing less than 100g, it’s a fully waterproof rugged action camera that captures 4k at 60 frames per second (fps) and an optional 4:3 aspect ratio for vertical 9:16 content.

It also features a built-in light for use in low light situations. GoPro also say it provides a unique retro look compared to smartphone cameras. GoPro released the two new cameras alongside an AI subject-tracking gimbal for GoPro cameras, smartphones and point-and-shoot cameras.

“This year’s new products diversify GoPro’s lineup like never before, delivering exciting new capabilities to today’s demanding content creators and adventurers,” says GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman.

“Max2 is the world’s best, most durable 360 camera – with its market leading true 8K video resolution, superior colours and overall image quality, industry-leading six microphone audio performance and convenient twist-off replaceable glass lenses.”

The launches mark GoPro’s re-entry into the 360 market, which is now more competitive than ever, with the recent launches of the Insta360 X5 as well as DJI’s Osmo 360, which came out earlier this year.

Both GoPro Max2 and Lit Hero are available for pre-order.

