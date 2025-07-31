DJI release Insta360 rival – the Osmo 360

Drone manufacturer DJI have released their first 360 action camera and is set to compete directly with Insta360’s X5. The 360-type of camera is hugely popular among pilots because of the ability to shoot now, capture everything and frame shots afterwards.

The company has previously produced single-lens action cameras such as the Osmo Action 5 Pro, but this is their first foray into 360 cameras. The company say the camera “delivers new imaging innovation to elevate existing industry standards, bringing creators the flexibility needed for any creative vision.”

DJI Osmo 360

The headline feature is its two “industry first” square one-inch HDR sensors, “specially designed for 360° capture.” Bigger than the sensors used in similar cameras they allow it to “capture more picture details, less noise, better low-light performance, and higher dynamic range,” DJI claim.

The camera can shoot in 8K/50fps 360 video and 4k slow motion 360 video up to 100 frames per second. It can also shoot in single lens mode at 5K/60fps or 4K at 120fps. The camera can be switched between lenses without stopping the recording – “perfect for capturing travel vlogs in one seamless take.”

It has an invisible selfie stick feature as we have come to expect with 360 cameras. There is also inbuilt stabilisation and horizon levelling technology for smooth shots.

You won’t have to let go of the brakes either as you can use voice and gesture control to start and stop recordings. It uses a magnetic mounting system that is compatible with their existing Osmo action cameras and supports OsmoAudio for direct connection of DJI wireless microphones.

You won’t have to worry about leaving your memory card at home as the camera comes with 105Gb of storage built in as well as a microSD card slot. The camera itself is waterproof to 10m. The battery is interchangeable and the camera can record up to 100 minutes of 8K/30fps 360 video on a charge.

Alongside the camera DJI are releasing an update to their Mimo app for smartphones, allowing editing on the go. There will also be dedicated DJI Studio software for desktop editing as well as a Premiere plugin that “streamlines the workflow to create stunning 360° videos.”

DJI Osmo 360 Adventure Combo

The standard combo pack (camera, battery, rubber lens protector, carrying pouch, USB-C cable and cleaning cloth) costs £410 or €480. The Adventure combo that adds extra batteries and charging case plus a selfie stick and mount is available for £540 or €630. US dollar prices are yet to be confirmed.

dji.com