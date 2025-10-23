InReach-enabled Garmin Fenix Pro

Garmin have been leaders in satellite enabled navigation devices and sports watches for many years. Recently they launched the Fenix 8 Pro which they’re claiming is “the first GPS smartwatch to feature inReach technology”.

The watch is “made for any adventure” say Garmin and while aimed at general adventure sports enthusiasts it’s caught the attention of the paragliding community. However, while the smartwatch has some satellite enabled features it should not be confused with a regular inReach tracking device.

Garmin say: “The fēnix 8 Pro uses inReach technology to let explorers exchange messages and send location check-ins.” Users can send and receive text messages with those using the Garmin Messenger app on their smartphone or compatible Garmin smartwatch. They can also send location updates to family and friends so they can keep track of their progress on a trip.

In addition the fēnix 8 Pro can be used to “make phone calls, send voice messages, share LiveTrack links and view weather forecasts when connected to the LTE network”.

There is also an SOS capability. When activated, the watch will send out a message over satellite or cellular connectivity to the Garmin Response centre, “where a dedicated team of skilled emergency response coordinators are ready at any time”.

Garmin state that both cellular and satellite coverage “is not available in all countries”. Early adopters have noted that it does not use the same satellite network as inReach, which uses Iridium satellites and gives a far greater coverage. Garmin states that the cellular coverage provided by LTE is limited to mostly northern hemisphere countries, plus Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan. The full list can be viewed here. The map below shows the limited satellite coverage.

In addition, Garmin say: “Trees, terrain or buildings may obstruct the signal connection, requiring you to move to an area with a clear view of the sky. In areas of the globe above 65 degrees north, the satellite network will orbit below the horizon and thus is unable to provide a clear connection.” The service also requires a subscription.

The watch comes with a raft of other features for athletes such as maps, stats, health and wellness metrics and can be operated via a touchscreen as well as leakproof metal buttons. It has a stated battery life of 27 days in smartwatch mode.

garmin.com