Gear News

Icaro Xema Light² reversible harness

Friday 25 November, 2022

Icaro’s lightweight reversible harness has been upgraded. The new Xema Light² is made from durable materials and designed for use as an everyday harness.

Changes include a more stable harness geometry and a more adjustable strap system. It also has new airbag design, with an optional Lightshield protector that can be used in addition to the airbag.

The Xema Light² is now made in four sizes, which weigh  between 2.6kg and 3.1kg including karabiners. It is suitable for beginners but also ideal for experienced pilots who prefer a seated harness.

Icaro say the new version has a more comfortable back support. It also has an underseat reserve container, a big back storage pocket and in-flight accessible side pockets. RRP is €995.

Icaro Xema Light2 specs

icaro-paragliders.com

