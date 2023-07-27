fbpx
The striking design is from the centre of the Edelweiss flower, Icaro's logo
Gear News

Icaro release EN-B Pandion2

Thursday 27 July, 2023

Icaro have released the Pandion2, the successor to the EN-B Pandion. They say it is suitable for ambitious beginners and has “exceptional glide” for its class.

While it shares the same character as the Pandion, Icaro say it is a complete redesign with a different arc, redesigned cell openings and a new line layout. It now has rods in the nose, and the materials are different.

Icaro say the changes have resulted in a glider that is easier to fly, has better performance and more passive safety than the original and it will look after you in rough conditions at all speeds, from trim to full bar.

“We have placed particular emphasis on the manageability of the Pandion²’s descent aids”, Icaro say. “The ears simply retract with a pull on the split A-risers without fluttering nervously, the sink rate increases significantly, and steep spirals are particularly easy to initiate and exit.”

As always the colours come from Icaro’s Edelweiss logo, in this case the centre (like the original Pandion). It’s delightfully spotty, and the three new colours are all high-contrast and very bright: purple/yellow, orange/blue, navy/red.

Four sizes cater for all-up weights from 55kg to 120kg.

 

Icaro Pandion 2 specs

 

More info: icaro-paragliders.com

