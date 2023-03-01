"Style your infinity", say Icaro!
Icaro Nikita XTC acro paraglider
Wednesday 1 March, 2023
Icaro’s Nikita XTC is an acro paraglider for pilots who have already mastered SIV and basic acro. It is named after Xandi, Thomas and Colin, the three acro professionals involved in its development.
It will be available in four sizes. The 18 and 20 are already in production as of the beginning of February 2023, and 17 and 22m² versions are expected around March.
Icaro say the new “defused” Nikita XTC will cater to a large group of acro pilots. It’s suited to pilots who have mastered SIV manoeuvres and want to take their acro training up a notch; it can also be trimmed for top-level competition.
icaro-paragliders.com
