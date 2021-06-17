Icaro Loxia2 and Batis2 tandem harnesses

Icaro have released a matching pair of tandem paragliding harnesses with foam protectors: Loxia2 and Batis2.

The Loxia2 is the pilot’s harness. One size only, it fits 160cm – 195cm pilots and weighs 3.5kg. Icaro say the leg straps and seat board together ensure an even weight distribution and an easy transition from running to seated position. The harness has a selfie-stick holder, radio pocket and Recco reflector built in, and the rescue handle can be fitted on the right or left side.

The Batis2 is the passenger version. It’s light and compact, weighs just 2.7kg and fits passengers from 150cm to 190cm. The harness closes with triple-lock buckles that can’t be opened under load, and has handles for the passenger to hold onto.

Both harnesses have removable, replaceable skid protectors on the bottom.

icaro-paragliders.com