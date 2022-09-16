GoPro Hero 11 Black

GoPro released the new Hero 11 Black this week. It has a larger sensor, higher resolution, and GoPro claim “best in class” image stabilisation.

GoPro won a 2021 Technology & Engineering Emmy® for their HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilisation technology. The technology includes a horizon lock, which is very handy for in-air paragliding shots. Other clever features include three new night modes (star trails, vehicle light trails and light painting), a timer for timelapses and even a Hindsight facility which captures video from 30 seconds before you even hit record!

The Hero 11 Black shoots 5.3K videos at 60FPS and takes 27MP still photos; you can also extract 24.7MP stills from videos. The 8x and 4x Slo-Mo modes have 2.7K and 4K video resolution respectively.

The camera casing is “ultra durable” and waterproof to 33ft (10m), and the lens has a water-repelling cover. There is a large touchscreen on the back, and a smaller selfie screen on the front.

The built-in Enduro battery works better in the cold than the previous version, and GoPro say it lasts up to 38% longer in moderate temperatures.

There will also be a Hero 11 Black Mini coming out in October 2022. It is based on the Hero 11 Black but in a smaller casing and without the screen.

RRP is $399.98 plus an annual GoPro subscription ($150/year for unlimited cloud backup and auto uploads, unlimited use of the Quick app, up to 50% off at GoPro.com and no-questions-asked camera replacement).

More information at GoPro.com.