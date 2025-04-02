Apco F7
Apco F7
Apco launch F7 paramotor wing

A wing for new pilots focussing on ease of use

2 April, 2025, by Cross Country

Apco have released what they’re calling the most “beginner friendly” paramotor wing they’ve ever created. It has an “all new profile designed for maximum safety, stability, and ease of use”.

Features include their signature Mohawk fin, positioned at the centre of the canopy. “It performs much like a stabiliser on a standard plane,” they say, adding a level of roll stability. “The wing will come out of any roll oscillation fast and completely independently regardless of a harness/motor setup used. This makes cruising with no hands a real joy,” they say.

Other highlights include simplified controls – a single intuitive brake system, risers that are easy to identify and dampened brake sensitivity compared to the F5, to ensure “a relaxed and enjoyable first-flight experience”. In addition the F7 has a minimal trimmer range.

Apco F7

“The F7 is a step beyond the F5, offering an even more forgiving and confidence-inspiring experience for first-time pilots and training schools,” say Apco. “Whether you’re stepping into the world of paramotoring for the first time or looking for the ultimate training wing, the APCO F7 is your perfect match.”

Apco F7 Specs

It’s available in three sizes, 25, 27 and 29 for weight ranges from 75kg to 175kg and is DGAC registered.

apcoaviation.com

