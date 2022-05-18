fbpx
Gear News

Gin Genie X Lite harness

Wednesday 18 May, 2022

The Genie X Lite is Gin’s lightest pod harness. It’s for cross-country pilots who also want to hike and fly or go vol-bivouac. Gin say it combines aerodynamic efficiency with comfort and safety in a 3-3.5kg package.

It has a narrow-profile Aerocone rear fairing and a Neo Koroyd underseat protector. Gin say the protector, which is EN/LTF certified, achieves a good level of protection despite being just 7cm thick, and its low profile is good news when it comes to the aerodynamics.

The rigid Koroyd protector serves as a seat plate, and the harness has an Anti Balance System (ABS) that can be adjusted in flight with one hand, ie loosened off for weak thermal sniffing and tightened up for stability on glides.

The large rear pocket has room for bivouac gear, and the harness is compact enough to fit in an 80l rucksack.

It’s made from a durable 70D Dyneema shell with 1cm Dyneema webbing structure. The four sizes weigh between 3kg (XS) and 3.5kg (L), which is 1.2-1.4kg lighter than the Genie Lite3.

Gin Genie X Lite specs

gingliders.com

 

