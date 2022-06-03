fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Gin Condor2 paramotor trike wing

Friday 3 June, 2022

The Condor² is Gin’s new tandem paramotor and trike wing. They say it’s easy to launch, efficient and fun to fly with excellent roll and pitch stability. 

It has a modest aspect ratio of 5.35 and a high-performance profile. Gin say it climbs efficiently even at high wing loadings, and glide is good throughout the speed range. The 10cm trimmers give a wide speed range.

It is based on the Fuse tandem, but has a new profile which produces a good amount of lift at low airspeeds, and ha flatter arc means less roll. These factors both contribute to its easy launch behaviour.

The Condor² is available 37 or 41m² sizes and DGAC approved for 110-430kg and 130-472.5kg all-up weights. Gin say the Myungjin 40 fabric it is made from is very strong and durable: during load tests it did not break even at 635kg (5.25G).

Gin Condor 2 specsgingliders.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK