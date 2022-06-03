Gin Condor2 paramotor trike wing

The Condor² is Gin’s new tandem paramotor and trike wing. They say it’s easy to launch, efficient and fun to fly with excellent roll and pitch stability.

It has a modest aspect ratio of 5.35 and a high-performance profile. Gin say it climbs efficiently even at high wing loadings, and glide is good throughout the speed range. The 10cm trimmers give a wide speed range.

It is based on the Fuse tandem, but has a new profile which produces a good amount of lift at low airspeeds, and ha flatter arc means less roll. These factors both contribute to its easy launch behaviour.

The Condor² is available 37 or 41m² sizes and DGAC approved for 110-430kg and 130-472.5kg all-up weights. Gin say the Myungjin 40 fabric it is made from is very strong and durable: during load tests it did not break even at 635kg (5.25G).

gingliders.com