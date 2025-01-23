Flow launch intermediate F2 Light

Flow have launched the F2 Light, a wing for intermediate EN-B pilots who are conscious of size and weight.

A performance driven wing with an aspect ratio of 5.75 and rear-riser control it features a 2.5 line layout, and is designed to be durable yet lightweight. Flow say it offers a comfortable flying experience thanks to its pitch stability, aerofoil solidity and responsive rear-riser control.

“It achieves effortless launching and flare, high top-end speed, efficient glide, and refined handling in thermals,” they say.

“Its well-balanced feedback, brake line pressure, speed bar response, and durable yet lightweight canopy all contribute to its exceptional performance.”

At its heart is its hybrid 3-2 line layout, which significantly reduces drag compared to the traditional three-line setup.

The F2 Light is available in four sizes from 60kg to 122kg.

