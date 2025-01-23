Flow F2 Light
Gear News

Flow launch intermediate F2 Light

It's a performance driven EN B with rear-riser control

23 January, 2025, by Cross Country

Flow have launched the F2 Light, a wing for intermediate EN-B pilots who are conscious of size and weight.

A performance driven wing with an aspect ratio of 5.75 and rear-riser control it features a 2.5 line layout, and is designed to be durable yet lightweight. Flow say it offers a comfortable flying experience thanks to its pitch stability, aerofoil solidity and responsive rear-riser control.

“It achieves effortless launching and flare, high top-end speed, efficient glide, and refined handling in thermals,” they say.

“Its well-balanced feedback, brake line pressure, speed bar response, and durable yet lightweight canopy all contribute to its exceptional performance.”

Flow F2 Light

At its heart is its hybrid 3-2 line layout, which significantly reduces drag compared to the traditional three-line setup.

Flow F2 Light specs

The F2 Light is available in four sizes from 60kg to 122kg.

Flowparagliders

You may also like

Ozone Roadster 4

Ozone release Roadster 4 paramotor wing

Ozone have unveiled the fourth generation of their most popular beginner-to-intermediate reflex wing, the Roadster 4
Read More
Swing NYRA RS

Swing launch Nyra RS mid EN-B

Swing have launched the Nyra RS, a versatile mid EN-B designed for XC as well as hike-and-fly
Read More
UP has announced three new wings for 2025. The Rimo 2 (EN-A), Makalu 5 (low EN-B) and Lhotse X, an ultralight EN-B

UP release three new wings for 2025

UP has announced three new wings for 2025. The Rimo 2 (EN-A), Makalu 5 (low EN-B) and Lhotse X, an ultralight EN-B
Read More

Premium Articles

Nathan Longhurst

NZ’S 100 Great Peaks climb-and-fly challenge

Nathan Longhurst set out in November 2024 to solo climb-and-fly every summit on The New Zealand Alpine Club’s 100 Great Peaks list
Read More
Ben Lewis's tracklog from paragliding in a storm cloud in Bir, India.

‘It was just so strong – there was nothing I could do’

Canadian paraglider pilot Dr Ben Lewis was swept to 7,374m in a storm in the Indian Himalaya. Remarkably, he lived to tell the tale
Read More
How high is cloudbase?

The message of the clouds – Lesson 3: How high is cloudbase?

In this lesson, you'll learn how to calculate how high cloudbase is on any given day using the dew point and ground temperature
Read More