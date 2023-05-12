Flow Cosmos Power 2 and RPM 2 PPG wings

The RPM 2 is a fast, full-reflex paramotor wing for experienced pilots

Flow Paragliders have recently released two new paramotor-specific wings: the Cosmos Power 2 for intermediate pilots, and RPM 2 for pros.

Despite its name, the Cosmos Power 2 is not the same as the free-flying Cosmos 2. The Power version has a full-reflex profile and a sharknose and is specifically for paramotoring.

Flow say the Cosmos Power 2 is efficient and nimble, like its predecessor, and now even faster. “It’s a lot of fun to fly!” It has 2D steering, and is available in four sizes, from 19m² (75-105-120kg) to 27m² (100-130-160kg). It’s made from Porcher Skytex 38, top and bottom.

The RPM2 (main photo) is aimed at experienced pilots. It’s a fast (“one of the fastest paramotor wings on the market”, according to Flow) and a full-reflex wing. Flow say it’s a completely new design, with a top speed of 80km/h, and it’s efficient and stable, with smooth-operating RollerCam 2 trimmers and a refined “efficient full reflex” profile.

It has Flow’s VPA (Variable pressure A-Attachment) system, with four-way A-attachment points that Flow say keep the leading edge stable. The pressure is mostly at the front when you launch, shifting more to the rear at high speeds.

