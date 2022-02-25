fbpx
Gear News

Flare: launch of the Moustache

Friday 25 February, 2022

There’s a new brand on the scene, and a new wing that is a cross between a paraglider and a kite. Meet Flare, and their new ‘parakite’, the Moustache. 

Flare are an offshoot of Skywalk Paragliders – Armin Harich, Jean-Baptiste Chandelier and Benni Bölli, and the Moustache was made to satisfy their quest for “power, fun and safety”.

It looks like a paraglider but has kite traits too, and there are quirks in the way it launches, handles and lands. It has a “super-stable reflex profile” which allows you to retain the energy and use it when you want to.

The ‘Flare System’ is a pulley system that mixes the B and C level in ratio to the brake travel, allowing you to adjust your glide ratio by changing your angle of attack.

You don’t ‘Fly’ it, you ‘Flare’ it. It is different to paragliding and Flare have published a whole series of videos explaining various aspects of the Moustache. Find all the videos here.

You can use it on sand dunes or snow, for coastal soaring, speed flying or speed riding but it is not designed for thermalling. The size you choose depends on pilot weight and skill  level but also the kind of terrain and wind strength you plan to fly it in. Find details in this video and on Flare’s website.

 

Flare Moustache specs

Flare Moustache pilot requirements

go-flare.com

