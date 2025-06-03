Flare launch Moustache2 and Proxy harness

Flare have announced the release of the new Moustache2 alongside a new specialised parakite harness, the Proxy.

Flare were the first company to develop a parakite, the original Moustache, back in early 2022 and since then a whole new discipline has emerged, with numerous manufacturers developing parakites.

With the release of the updated Moustache2, the company said “the legacy continues”.

They said: “The ride gets wilder. With the Moustache2 we’ve taken everything that made the original iconic, cranked it up and boosted every stat across the board.

“This wing goes further into the third dimension. It’s faster, stronger and more precise. With the Flare system, you control glide and speed directly through your hands, turning every movement into an instant response.

“It feels like carving clean lines through the air. That feeling we all chase while gliding, now more intense than ever.”

The wing is available in five sizes – 13, 15, 18, 22, 26 – and two colour schemes.

The Proxy harness meanwhile has been designed specifically for soaring, speed flying and “flaring”.

“It offers a compact design for easy packing, high wearing comfort, and thoughtful safety features. Whether on coastal dunes or in Alpine terrain, the Proxy supports you with freedom of movement and reliable functionality.” It is available in three sizes.

go-flare.com