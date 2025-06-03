Flare Moustache 2
Gear News

Flare launch Moustache2 and Proxy harness

"It feels like carving clean lines through the air"

3 June, 2025, by Cross Country

Flare have announced the release of the new Moustache2 alongside a new specialised parakite harness, the Proxy.

Flare were the first company to develop a parakite, the original Moustache, back in early 2022 and since then a whole new discipline has emerged, with numerous manufacturers developing parakites.

With the release of the updated Moustache2, the company said “the legacy continues”.

They said: “The ride gets wilder. With the Moustache2 we’ve taken everything that made the original iconic, cranked it up and boosted every stat across the board.

“This wing goes further into the third dimension. It’s faster, stronger and more precise. With the Flare system, you control glide and speed directly through your hands, turning every movement into an instant response.

Flare Moustache 2. Photo: Flare

“It feels like carving clean lines through the air. That feeling we all chase while gliding, now more intense than ever.”

The wing is available in five sizes – 13, 15, 18, 22, 26 – and two colour schemes.

The Proxy harness meanwhile has been designed specifically for soaring, speed flying and “flaring”.

Flare Proxy harness

“It offers a compact design for easy packing, high wearing comfort, and thoughtful safety features. Whether on coastal dunes or in Alpine terrain, the Proxy supports you with freedom of movement and reliable functionality.” It is available in three sizes.

go-flare.com

You may also like

Vril-Wings Raptor parakite

Vril-Wings Raptor parakite

Designed with Mike Küng, “the grand master of dune soaring and groundhandling”, Vril-Wings say the new Raptor parakite is “a super-fun ride"
Read More
Dudek Touch parakite

Dudek launch Touch parakite

Polish manufacturer Dudek is the latest to join the parakite fray with the launch of the Touch, which is designed for coastal soaring.
Read More
U-Turn Razorblade

U-Turn unveil ‘next gen’ parakite – the Razorblade

U-Turn have launched the Razorblade parakite after a year in development – "takes soaring to a new level of fun"
Read More

Premium Articles

Fred Souchon in action during a tree rescue for a paraglider pilot. Photo: Jake Holland

How to: Manage a tree landing

Learn how to safely manage a tree landing while paragliding. Ten essential tips to prepare for when you find yourself hanging in a tree.
Read More
Winter EigerTour competitors. Photo: Tobias Dimmler

Winter Eigertour 101

“Skinny lines and sharp edges – I didn’t want to think of the consequences.” Tarquin Cooper learns the art of winter ski-and-fly
Read More
Chrigel and Michi Maurer in perfect harmony in front of the Matterhorn in January 2025

Over the Top

Andreas Busslinger on the history of infinity tumbling, and the lengths he went to to photograph a paraglider mid-tumble over the Matterhorn
Read More