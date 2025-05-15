Vril-Wings Raptor parakite

The Raptor is Vril-Wings’ new parakite, which is available in sizes 13, 16, 19, 22 and 25.

Designed with Mike Küng, “the grand master of dune soaring and groundhandling”, Vril say it’s “a super-fun ride: Push the brake, and it shoots you into the sky like a rocket. Let the brake go, and you fully drop, picking up incredible speed”.

The company say a thinner and optimised full-reflex profile and a free-floating stabilo (which reduces overall line usage) mean minimal drag for maximum performance, so the Raptor pushes well into wind, for instance.

In addition, it has “amazing” stability, tested in turbulent lee conditions, a super high sink rate and “amazing climbing power”.

Vril-Wings have developed a system whereby you can switch from kite risers to standard mountain or paramotor risers, “no knots needed”, so you can fly it as a mountain wing or with a motor, too.

vril-wings.com