Dudek Warp 2: high-performance PPG wing

The Warp 2 is Dudek’s new competition and XC paramotor wing. They say it’s very fast, and is aimed at advanced and expert pilots.

Dudek say it’s solid, agile and efficient, and its reflex profile assures safety throughout the speed range, even at low angles of attack.

It launches more easily than its predecessor and also has better flare characteristics. In addition to being faster it’s more efficient too, which means pilots can fly further, faster with less fuel.

The Warp 2 has a new profile, and now incorporates Dudek’s LE3D leading edge 3D shaping. Drag reduction is thanks in part to a 17% reduction in line consumption.

A very wide range of sizes are planned, seven in all, from 15 to 24m².

Dudek.eu