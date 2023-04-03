Dudek Techno 2023 pod harness

At 1.96kg in size M, Dudek's Techno 2023 is much lighter than its predecessor

Dudek have updated their XC and vol-bivouac pod harness. At just 1.96kg in size M, the Techno 2023 is much lighter than its predecessor which was 3.11kg in the same size.

The Techno 2023 is a hammock-style harness, and Dudek say it is not only more comfortable than its predecessor, but also more aerodynamic, with a new self-inflating rear fairing.

It has a 15cm airfoam protector, and the reserve container is front-mounted, with a removable instrument panel and emergency hook-knife.

It can be ordered with or without buckles, in sizes S, M, L and XL. The buckles make getting in and out more convenient, and add around 50g to the weight.

dudek.eu