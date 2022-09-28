fbpx
Gear News, Hike and Fly

Dudek Run&Fly 2: 1kg single-skin paraglider

Wednesday 28 September, 2022

The “World’s smallest and lightest paraglider” has been updated. Dudek’s Run&Fly 2 is still very small and light, sub a kilo in the smallest size, but now more accessible. 

“Bearing in mind that Run&Fly 2 does not always go to the hands of experienced pilots, we tried to simplify it even more”, Dudek say. They summarise its characteristics as:

It fits in a four-litre bag so you actually can run with it, and it will be the friend of climbers (no more long descents), runners and travellers everywhere. You could pack it in your hand luggage!

The new simplified risers have lightweight covers on the Dyneema lines, grouping the lines for easier management and protecting the Dyneema. Specially designed trimmers can be ordered and retrofitted by the pilot. They extend the speed range by +/- 2km/h. With trimmers open the wing launches better in strong winds, is more stable in turbulent air and has a better landing flare. Trimmers closed is a better setting for nil or light back-wind launches.

The bag it is supplied in is roomy enough to pack the wing attached to a harness like Dudek’s Sit&Fly 260.

There are four sizes, all load-tested to 105kg:

Dudek Run&Fly 2 specs

Dudek Run&Fly 2 weights

It comes in three new bright colours:

Dudek Run&Fly 2 colours

Dudek.eu

 

