Dudek release Pogo 4 pod harness

Dudek have just released a new cross-country and competition paraglider pod harness: the Pogo 4 is optimised for performance and all-day comfort.

Dudek say there are no protruding parts to spoil its sleek exterior, and a long back spoiler increases efficiency. The new two-step speedbar has high-quality Ronstan pulleys.

The Pogo 4 weighs 5.3kg in the M size, and Dudek say that’s “probably the lightest in its class”. There’s a detachable windshield to keep the wind off the pilot’s face, and the flight deck has a powerbank pocket so you can charge your instruments on the go.

Safety features include a 15cm back protector and two rescue parachute compartments, and there’s a handy hook-knife in the flight deck, just in case. It also has an anti-G pocket and a four-litre under-seat ballast pocket.

dudek.eu