Dudek Nucleon 4 reflex paramotor wing

The Nucleon 4 is Dudek’s new reflex cross-country paramotor wing. It was designed for intermediate pilots with experience of reflex wings, and mid-level competition pilots.

Dudek say it’s easy to launch, with comfortable steering and good fuel economy, and combines the stability of the Nucleon WRC (With Rod Concept) with the agility and pleasant handling of the Nucleon XX.

The Nucleon 4 has a new aerodynamic profile. It has a shark nose, and Flexi Edge technology to make the leading edge stiffer as well as double reinforcements between the cells. Dudek say all of this means high pressure inside the wing is maintained over the full speed range.

The striking wing design comes in Dudek’s ‘moods’ colours: Energy, Harmony and Passion and it will be available in 18, 20, 22, 24, 26 and 28m² sizes to suit 70kg to 175kg all-up weights.

Dudek.eu