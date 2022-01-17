fbpx
Gear News

Dudek Nemo 5: EN-A for free or powered flight

Monday 17 January, 2022

Dudek have released the Nemo 5, a paraglider that is suitable for training but has the performance to take pilots further into their flying careers.

It is certified EN A for free flight, and winch approved. Special paramotor trimmer risers are available too, so that it can be flown with a paramotor.

There are five sizes, from 20m² to 31m²:Dudek Nemo 5 weight rangesDudek list the following among the changes compared to the previous version:

The three standard colours are called Calypso green), Modern (blue) and Tango (red).

Dudek Nemo 5 specs

dudek.eu

