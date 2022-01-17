Dudek Nemo 5: EN-A for free or powered flight

Dudek have released the Nemo 5, a paraglider that is suitable for training but has the performance to take pilots further into their flying careers.

It is certified EN A for free flight, and winch approved. Special paramotor trimmer risers are available too, so that it can be flown with a paramotor.

There are five sizes, from 20m² to 31m²: Dudek list the following among the changes compared to the previous version:

A new internal structure that has resulted in better load distribution

A new wing profile, increasing roll stability and improving handling

Dyneema A and B lines: Dyneema is strong and resistant to bending, so thinner diameters can be used, reducing drag. The high loading of A and B lines limits their susceptibility to shrinkage.

New ball-bearing risers.

The three standard colours are called Calypso green), Modern (blue) and Tango (red).

