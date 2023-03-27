BogdanFly Pizza Race: sub-1kg pod harness

The Pizza Race is an über-light pod harness, made for hike-and-fly racing. King Masztalerz will be using one in this year’s Red Bull X-Alps.

It’s a hammock-style harness with a large rear fairing, made from brightly-coloured Skytex and Dyneema. It weighs 990g including the airbag protector, broken down like this:

Harness: 250g

Protector: 220g

Foot board and speed bar: 140g

Front reserve container and handle: 60g

Soft links: 20g

There are no buckles – all adjustments are done using knots. You can order a version with no tail or side pockets, that weighs just 880g.

Bogdan started making lightweight cocoon harnesses five years ago because, “I just love travelling with a paraglider around the world. But it’s hard to do that with a heavy backpack on. I couldn’t find any light cocoon on the market that would suit me.”

The Pizza Fly is load tested to 100kg, find the test reports on para-test.com.

bogdanfly.ltd / www.facebook.com/BFparagliding