Bogdanfly lattice: single-surface wing

Well known for their lightweight harness designs, BogdanFly have released their first wing: the single-surface Lattice.

Bogdanfly say it is an “exciting” hike-and-fly wing that glides well, with very responsive handling. It is designed for fun soaring, and has a riser configuration which pulls proportionally on the C and B rows, ensuring soft landings.

The Lattice will be load tested and available in three sizes S, M and L for all-up weights of 50-75kg, 60-90kg and 70-100kg.

It’s made from Porcher Skytex 27 with Skytex 32 at the leading edge, and Dyneema D-Pro 2.4mm risers. It weighs 1.44kg to 1.69kg across the three sizes.

bogdanfly.ltd