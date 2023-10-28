fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
The single-surface Lattice weighs 1.54kg in the 16m2 size, for 70-90kg all up
Gear News

Bogdanfly lattice: single-surface wing

Saturday 28 October, 2023

Well known for their lightweight harness designs, BogdanFly have released their first wing: the single-surface Lattice.

Bogdanfly say it is an “exciting” hike-and-fly wing that glides well, with very responsive handling. It is designed for fun soaring, and has a riser configuration which pulls proportionally on the C and B rows, ensuring soft landings.

The Lattice will be load tested and available in three sizes S, M and L for all-up weights of 50-75kg, 60-90kg and 70-100kg.

It’s made from Porcher Skytex 27 with Skytex 32 at the leading edge, and Dyneema D-Pro 2.4mm risers. It weighs 1.44kg to 1.69kg across the three sizes.

BogdanFly Lattice specs

bogdanfly.ltd

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Eight issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital Magazine

From
£3.33
per month

  • Eight issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print Magazine

From
£5.00
per month

  • Eight issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and Digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK