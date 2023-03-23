BGD Lynx 2, lightweight EN-C

BGD Lynx 2, designed to inspire confidence in even the strongest conditions

BGD’s Lynx 2 is a lightweight, small-packing EN-C glider, which combines relaxed handling with excellent cross-country performance. BGD say it is ideal for EN-C competitions and hike-and-fly racing.

It’s available in five sizes, XS to L, and weighs 3.2kg to 4.3kg. It is a 2.5-liner. BGD explain:

“We chose a 2.5-liner hybrid design for this wing for several reasons: a fully fledged two-liner would need more supporting rods in the sail, leading to a larger pack volume. We wanted the Lynx 2 to be easy to pack down super small for hiking and racing.”

It has 65 cells, a flat aspect ratio of 6.2 and a high comfort factor for its class according to BGD, who say it’s designed to inspire confidence in even the strongest flying conditions.

The Lynx 2 is made from double-coated Porcher Skytex 27 cloth, with some strategically-placed 32g/m² reinforcements in the leading edge area. New risers have an updated speed system a rear-riser steering system.

flybgd.com