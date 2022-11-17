BGD Epic 2 Motor: DGAC / EN B

The Epic 2 Motor is DGAC certified for paramotoring, and EN B for free flying (with trimmers closed)

Its paramotor risers have a trimmer system for cruising with the motor. With the trimmers closed, it retains its EN B certification for free flight.

BGD say it’s “for flight addicts who like to fire up the motor at sunrise for an early morning spin, then go thermalling when the day gets going”. Easy to launch and very safe, they say it has fun, agile handling. “The feel is all BGD, and it’s even up for waggas and freestyle if you are!”

It’s available in five sizes from XS to L.

flybgd.com