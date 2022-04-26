BGD Epic 2: accessible EN-B

BGD have released a successor to the Epic. The Epic 2 remains an accessible low-B with “impeccable safety and fun handling”.

It’s suitable for low-airtime pilots, perfect for first cross-countries. And like the original Epic, BGD say, it’s great for learning first freestyle moves on too.

The Epic 2 has 45 cells and an aspect ratio of 5.2, both slightly higher than its predecessor. The internal structure is more intricate and it now has B/C steering. The B/C steering system is similar to that on the (high EN-B) Base 2, and uses a ‘speed riser’.

BGD say launch behaviour is easy: “The wing comes up smoothly and easily without overshooting”. In addition, it’s slightly faster than the original Epic and has better glide performance.

flybgd.com