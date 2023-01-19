BGD have released their new lightweight hike-and-fly glider, the Anda. It weighs under 3kg in the smallest sizes (2.78kg to 3.54kg across the sizes) and is certified EN A.

Anda means ‘breathe’ or ‘spirit’ in Icelandic. It’s light and small-packing, made from double-coated Porcher 27 cloth, with Edelrid’s 8001 water-resistant unsheathed lines. The five sizes cater for all-up weights from 50kg to 130kg.

BGD say the Anda is a very easy, safe and accessible wing that is suitable for beginners, with good glide performance and fun handling that any pilot will enjoy. They made it for hike-and-fly and also as a wing you can travel with.

“Launch on the Anda is outstanding in all conditions, from tailwind to strong wind. Our testers particularly commented how easily the Anda sits above your head on launch in light winds”.

The risers are a mixture of Kevlar and Dyneema. The load-bearing s A’s and B’s are made from stretch-resistant Kevlar, and the baby-A’s and C’s are lightweight Dyneema. The resultant riser set is lightweight, resistant to stretch and easy to handle.

flybgd.com