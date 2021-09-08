fbpx
Gear News

Base 2 Lite: BGD’s new lightweight EN-B

Wednesday 8 September, 2021

BGD have released the lightweight version of their high-EN-B Base 2. The Base 2 Lite is up to 1.1kg lighter than the standard version, and available in sizes XS to ML. It weighs 3.5kg in size XS.

It’s designed “for cross-country pilots who enjoy the hike to launch, for vol-bivouac adventurers looking for high-end safety, or anyone who wants a fun, performant lightweight wing”. It’s made from 27g/m² Porcher with 32g/m² on the leading edge with all unsheathed lines, and comes with softlinks as standard.

BGD say: “It has the same great handling and feel as the standard Base 2, and pilots say they feel at home on it straight away. It speaks your language with clear, understandable feedback and ‘feely’ wingtips that tell you about the air. It’s relaxing to fly, leaving plenty of mental bandwidth for you to be working out where the next thermal will be, or whether that grassy ridge would make a good camping spot”. They add that its light sail makes for an even easier launch, and brake pressure is slightly lighter too.

The Base 2 Lite is available in two colour choices: Sun (pictured) or Moon (blues).

BGD Base 2 Lite specs

flybgd.com

