Apco Vista V: EN B

Apco have just released the Vista V, their latest EN-B cross-country paraglider. It’s based on the Vista IV and suitable for newcomers to the B class.

The Vista V is 700g lighter than the IV, and Apco say it is “snappier and even more fun”. It’s a semi-light model and replaces both the IV and the IV Light. It still has Apco’s siliconised cloth on the top surface, but the undersurface uses a lighter cloth, though Apco say durability is not compromised.

Its leading edge reinforcements and sharknose profile are new, as is the brake line set-up, which is inspired by the F1 (Fast one – Apco’s competition PPG wing).

The Vista V is available in three colours and four sizes, XS, S, M and L and can be ordered with paramotor risers.

apcoaviation.com