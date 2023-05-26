fbpx
The LiVi is made from super light materials, with nose-guard patches to add robustness
Gear News

AirDesign LiVi: Lightweight Vivo 2

Friday 26 May, 2023

The LiVi is the lightweight version of AirDesign’s mid EN-B Vivo 2. It’s around a kilo lighter than the “semi-light” Vivo 2, starting at 2.96kg for the smallest size.

AirDesign say it has exemplary take-off characteristics, a great feeling in thermals and excellent glide ratio. It is light, made from double-coated, 25g/m² Dokdo-10DSF on both top and bottom surfaces, but with nose guard patches on the leading edge to add robustness. All the lines are Edelrid’s 8001U coated unsheathed lines.

The leading edge supports are Nitinol rods, which allow compact packing. Attachment loops on the leading edge can be used to tether it to steep or snowy launches.

It is available in fve sizes which start very small with the XXS that is certified for pilots from 50kg all up.

AirDesign LiVi specs

ad-gliders.com

