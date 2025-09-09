Advance Strapless 4

Ultralight harnesses are not for everyone, especially those pilots who value security and comfort above all else. But these days going lightweight does not mean going without back protection.

With the launch of the Strapless 4, Advance have unveiled their first ultralight harness with the option of a pre-inflated airbag. The previous version of Strapless did have an optional protector but was the type that needed an airflow to inflate. In contrast, the Strapless 4 airbag (adding 220g) offers protection “right from the start”, often when it is most needed.

Strapless 4 is the latest generation of ultralight harness developed for “the highest requirements in hike-and-fly and mountaineering,” say Advance. “Thanks to the new optional inflatable protector, improved speed system and two sizes, the Strapless 4 is now even more versatile – without compromising on weight, comfort and simplicity.”

The Strapless 4 is certified up to 120kg.

advance.swiss