The Strapless 3 weighs 225g and is certified for loads up to 110kg
Gear News

Advance Strapless 3

Friday 31 March, 2023

“As much as necessary, as little as possible”, is how Advance describe the Strapless 3, a 225g paragliding harness for climbers and hikers.

This is the third iteration, and since generation two the Strapless has had very thin shoulder straps. It also has leg pads and Ripstop seat back fabric, and is “surprisingly comfortable” for something so brief, Advance say.

The straps attach to the main karabiners, so you can undo them or leave them closed and step through. An upright seating position prevents the pilot from being pulled over backwards by the weight of their rucksack.

The Strapless 3 is certified for loads up to 110kg, and has speed-bar routings and attachment points for the dedicated back protector that will be available later in the year.

Advance Strapless 3 harness specs

advance.swiss

