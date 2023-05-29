fbpx
"More compact and safer than ever before", Advance's Axess 5 is available in red or yellow
Gear News

Advance Axess 5 beginner harness

Monday 29 May, 2023

Advance have released a new and improved version of their all-round beginner-friendly open harness, the Axess 5. 

They say it is simpler, more compact and safer than ever before. It has a seat board and air-foam hybrid protector as well as Sas-Tec side-impact protectors.

The straightforward closure and hook-in systems reduce the likelihood of clip-in errors, while the balance strap system ensures it is easy to slide into the seat for a safe and smooth take-off, and just as easy to straighten the body to get the legs down for landing.

It is made from robust materials for a long harness life, even after much use.

Advance Axess 5

Advance Axess 5 specs

Advance.swiss

