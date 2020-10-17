fbpx
Marcus King on the Fusion Light. Photo: Charlie King
Gear News, News

Flow Paragliders release Fusion Light, EN C

Saturday 17 October, 2020

The lightweight version of Flow’s EN-C Fusion is now fully certified and available to order in three sizes.

It’s a 6.35 aspect ratio wing with a 3/2 hybrid line layout, and Flow have introduced a new riser set with a floating pulley that they say makes the rear-riser steering lighter.

Three sizes, S, M and ML cater for 72kg to 115kg take-off weights. The S size weighs 3.6kg and ML is 4.0kg so it is hike-and-fly friendly, ideal for vol-bivouac and travelling adventures, or as an everyday cross-country wing.

Flow Fusion Light specs

It’s available in two colour schemes, Sunrise (yellow) and Ocean (blue).

We tested the Fusion, and a prototype Fusion Light, earlier in the year. The review is in issue 211, and available online here.

Flowparagliders.com.au

