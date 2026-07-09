Flare unveil Scout: a parakite for beginners

The leap to a parakite can be daunting and more and more manufacturers are starting to release progression friendly wings. The latest to be unveiled comes from Flare. The Scout is aimed at riders new to the game and designed “to make entry into the sport intuitive, safe, and highly motivating — while offering enough performance and adaptability to grow with the pilot”.

The goal has been to create a wing that “bridges the gap between entry‑level accessibility and long‑term progression”. “It offers new pilots a forgiving learning platform while maintaining the excitement and responsiveness required by more experienced riders.”

Flare say the Scout combines predictable handling, high stability, and scalable agility in one versatile platform. “The result is a wing that builds confidence from the first launch and continues to inspire as experience grows.”

At the core of its design is a reflex profile construction, engineered with maximum stability in mind. “The wing delivers direct, honest feedback without unexpected behaviour — a key factor for safe progression,” say Flare.

One unique feature is the Scout’s “adaptive winglet system”. “Zippable winglets allow pilots to fine‑tune roll behaviour depending on skill level and riding style. With winglets deployed, the Scout feels calm, stable, and confidence‑inspiring. When removed, the wing transforms into a more dynamic and agile setup, encouraging active flying and advanced control.” (Flare add a warning that winglets should only be deactivated by riders who are “fully confident” they can handle the change in behaviour.)

The aerodynamic package is completed by a sharknose leading edge, mini ribs, which optimise airflow and reduce drag and a nitinol rigid foil to ensure long‑term durability and structural integrity.

Flare say it can be used in a wide range of winds and is ideal for coastal soaring, dune flying, dynamic terrain runs, windy days and skill development. They add that it’s “not just a beginner product — it is a long‑term companion that evolves together with the pilot”.

The Flare Scout is available in four sizes, 16, 19, 22 and 26.

go-flare.com