Phi Rowdy
Gear NewsNews

Phi release Rowdy parakite

It has a long brake travel and a very late stall

17 July, 2026, by Cross Country

Earlier this year Phi posted an April Fool’s joke saying “no” to parakites. The joke is that they’ve actually been busy developing three prototypes, one of which, the Rowdy, has just been unveiled. It is pitched as an entry-level wing for everyone.

“The Rowdy is a revolution in simplicity and efficiency,” says Hannes Papesh. “It’s a clean two-liner design with a single A, super low line drag, low aspect ratio with a very clean shape with miniribs in the leading and trailing edge.”

Phi Rowdy

On the website, he explains the concept: “Because of the very reduced rigging, the line drag is extremely low. When it comes to speed gliding, the drag is what matters. The speed brake system is super reduced, as you have no floating B pulley, you only have two risers.”

The Rowdy uses Nitinol technology with Neopren padding in the nose for extra robustness and for the hard usage on the beach, it has a “super efficient” sand drainage system on the trailing edge.

Hannes adds: “Pilots are reporting that even if you have long brake travel and a very late stall, you have very agile handling, super high stability and a performance advantage over other parakites.”

Phi Rowdy

He says the secret behind the wing is its special aerofoil, which is different to others in the parakite market. “It is the result of many years of theoretical simulations and practical experience. The key features are the extreme high statical stiffness: giving the Rowdy the possibility to be a two liner with a single A suspension and a crazy big distance from the A to the B loop.”

Another feature is its “very high span between collapse and stall”. “In contrast to other concepts, the Rowdy stalls extremely late – and collapses nearly never!”

Hannes has been designing wings for over 25 years. He credits Mike Küng for encouraging him to design his first parakite. It is available in sizes 16, 19, 22 and 25.

phi-air.com


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