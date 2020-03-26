fbpx
Heading for the horizon, summer last year. Photo: Cross Country Magazine
Features, Latest, News

From all of us at Cross Country Magazine

Thursday 26 March, 2020

It’s a strange time, this. With many pilots grounded and facing health and financial issues, the Cross Country team is working hard to give you access to as much flying content as possible to help you get through this. Here’s what we have on offer:

Travel Guide 2020

Get Mind Travelling
The 2020 Cross Country Travel Guide, put together by Ed Ewing and Marcus King, is available for you to read for free right now at xcmag.com. We might not be able to travel, but we can sure dream about our next trip. Let our writers inspire you with over 100 pages of advice and ideas – from the Cauca Valley, to Australia, to Europe’s prime Alpine sites.

Classic Stories

Read Some Classic Flying Stories
Hugh Miller has gathered a collection of epic stories. Come and read them for free. Join the barnstorming hang glider pilots of the 1970s, cross the Atlantic with Guy Delage, and strap in with Andrew Court for an unintended SIV trip. Sign up to the Classic Flying Stories newsletter and we’ll send you a fresh story every day for a week.

500+ pages

500+ Pages for Free
Get instant access to over 500 pages of Cross Country articles with our special subscription offer. We’re giving all new subscribers the five most recent digital issues of Cross Country for free. Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories.

Online Articles

Online Articles
Over the next eight weeks, look out for more premium free content online at xcmag.com and on our social media channels to keep you entertained

 

Books

Buy a Book With 20% Off
Bruce Goldsmith, Kelly Farina and Burkhard Martens have written incredible books that genuinely help pilots understand and improve. Use this time to get studying. Our customer service manager, Georgeana Parsons, is still shipping twice a week from our stockroom. Please do use coupon code ‘DISCOUNTBOOKS20‘ to get a 20% discount on all print books through the XC Shop.

We hope you’re staying safe, and sane. We’ll get through this!

Best wishes,
Verity, Hugh, Marcus, Georgeana, Ed, Joanna, Laurent and Charlie
The Cross Country Team

