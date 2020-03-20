fbpx
Cross Country Travel Guide 2020

Friday 20 March, 2020

“We’re confined to the house and it’s a 3,000m cloudbase day.”

Yep, we know, like the pilot who emailed us earlier this week, confined to their house in France, we’re doing the right thing too and have stopped all our flying activities where we need to. Like everyone, we are following the rules.

But being stuck inside is driving us crazy, and we guess you’re going a little loco too. That’s why over the next couple of weeks we’re bundling up some great Cross Country Magazine content for free for all pilots everywhere to read – including this, the Cross Country Travel Guide 2020.

All Cross Country subscribers get the Travel Guide bundled in with their January issue, print or digital, and it’s packed full of inspirational ideas on places to fly, plus tips and advice on how to tread lightly, travel well and make the most of your flying.

So dive in and while away half-an-hour dreaming of blue skies and distant horizons. That way, when you do get out of the house again, you’ll be ready to go!

 

 
Not displaying correctly? Click here to view full screen version

