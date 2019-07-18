Search
 
Win a new paraglider or paramotor wing!

Thursday 18 July, 2019

There is still time to win a brand new paraglider in the Cross Country Summer Prize Draw.

Because of a technical issue with our website last week, some people who tried to subscribe, couldn’t. As a result, we’ve extended the draw to midday on 30 July 2019.

To be in with a chance of winning a NEW paraglider or paramotor wing you simply need to have a valid subscription to Cross Country Magazine at midday on 30 July 2019.

You will then automatically be in with a chance to win a brand new solo EN A, B or C wing from Advance, Gin, GradientNova, Ozone, Sky, Supair or UP.

As well as the wing we have a Supair Strike harness, Flytec Element vario and other prizes up for grabs.

Good luck!

